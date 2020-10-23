Contact

Covid -19 update - 20 new cases in Donegal as total for past fortnight is just under 500

Seven more deaths nationally are reported

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There have been 27 new case of Covid-19 reported in Donegal, according to the latest figures.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre today revealed that there have been 497 cases in the county in the last 14 day period.

The incidence rate per 100,000 people in Donegal is now 312.2 - but it is dropping.

Nationally, seven additional deaths have been reported and 777 new confirmed cases.

Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in October.

There has been a total of 1,878 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 22nd October the HPSC has been notified of 777 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 55,261* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

- 434 are men / 340 are women
- 66% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 33 years old
- 182 in Dublin, 81 in Galway, 44 in Wexford, 42 in Meath, 41 in Cork and the remaining 387 cases are spread across 21 remaining counties.

Meanwhile, there were 27 new cases reported in Sligo and eight in Leitrim for the latest period.

As of 2pm today 319 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “15,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last 14 days. It is vital for everyone with a recent diagnosis to self-isolate for the full 10 days to protect the people they live with, the people they love and people in their communities from this highly infectious disease. Self-isolate means stay at home, stay in your room as much as possible, stay away from other people, including those in your household.

“If you live with someone who has COVID-19 or you have been told that you are a close contact, you must restrict your movements for a full 14 days. Stay at home - don’t go to work, don’t go to school.

“I appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Now is the time to use our reserves of energy and dig deep in our efforts to follow the public health advice – keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a face covering. Play your part to break the chains of transmission across families, neighbours and communities.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.


The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3rd July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

 

 

 

 

 

