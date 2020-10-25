53 cases of Covid-19 notified for Donegal

Contact
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has been a total of 1,882 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Saturday, October 24 the HPSC has been notified of 1,025 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 53 in Donegal. This leaves the 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population between october 11 and 24 at 322.3 and the number of new cases during that same 14 days at 513.
There is now a total of 57,128* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 508 are men / 506 are women
- 71% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 255 cases are in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal and the remaining - - 439 cases are spread across 21 counties.
As of 2pm today, 315 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: “If you’re a confirmed case, have had a test or have symptoms of Covid-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days. If you live with a case or have been told you’re a close contact, you must restrict your movements for 14 days. Everyone else should stay at home, unless for essential reasons or for exercise within 5km of where you live.”
*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 57,128 confirmed cases reflects this.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Crossing the road at Upper Main Street, long before the days of the one-way system. This is just one of the photos featured in Kieran Kelly’s new book
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.