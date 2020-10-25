53 cases of Covid-19 notified for Donegal

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,882 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, October 24 the HPSC has been notified of 1,025 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 53 in Donegal. This leaves the 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population between october 11 and 24 at 322.3 and the number of new cases during that same 14 days at 513.

There is now a total of 57,128* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

- 508 are men / 506 are women

- 71% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 31 years old

- 255 cases are in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal and the remaining - - 439 cases are spread across 21 counties.



As of 2pm today, 315 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: “If you’re a confirmed case, have had a test or have symptoms of Covid-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days. If you live with a case or have been told you’re a close contact, you must restrict your movements for 14 days. Everyone else should stay at home, unless for essential reasons or for exercise within 5km of where you live.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 57,128 confirmed cases reflects this.