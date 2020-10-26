Latest: More than 50 new Covid-19 cases reported in Donegal again

A total of 51 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Co. Donegal, according to figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.

This compares with a figure of 53 for the previous 24 hour period.

Donegal's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people is now 329.8 - the eighth highest in the country. Cavan is the highest, on 967.5.

Donegal has reported 525 new cases in the last fortnight, up to midnight on Sunday, October 25th.

Meanwhile, the HPCS has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,885 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 25th October the HPSC has been notified of 939 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 58,067 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

- 444 are men / 483 are women

- 66% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 32 years old

- 262 in Dublin, 96 in Cork, 61 in Meath, 53 in Galway, 51 in Donegal and the

remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2 pm today 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There were 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.