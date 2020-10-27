Major drop in number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal

There has been a significant drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases in Co. Donegal.

The latest figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that that are seven new cases, down from 51 for the previous 24 hour period, and 53 for the 24 hours prior to that.

The new figures refer to the situation in the county in the 24 hours up to midnight last night, October 26.

Donegal now ranks eighth in the incidence rate per 100,000 people on 319.1. Cavan is the highest on 962.2.

The number of new cases in Donegal over the last 14 day period stood at 508.

Only five counties, Sligo (6), Longford (6), Tipperary (6) and Leitrim and Roscommon (both five or less) had fewer new cases than Donegal in the last 24 hour reporting period.

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of five additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,890 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 26th October the HPSC has been notified of 720 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 58,767 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:-

-348 are men / 371 are women

-65% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 32 years old

-228 were in Dublin, 130 in Cork, 47 in Galway, 31 in Meath, 27 in Limerick and the remaining 257 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 341 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3rd July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population. The figure for today is 307.6