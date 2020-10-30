Donegal Covid-19 update shows more than 40 more new cases

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal has increased by 41 in the latest 24 hour period, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. The new cases were for the 24 hour period up to last night, Thursday, October 29.

This compares with 56 new cases for the previous update. In the four days before that the number of new cases in Donegal was 20, seven, 51 and 53 respectively.

The 14-day incidence rate in Donegal now stands at 332.3 - the seventh highest in the country.

There have been 513 new Covid-19 cases in Donegal during the 14 day period between October 16th to 29th.

Nationally, the Department of Health has confirmed 772 new cases, and six further deaths, with 42 people in intensive care units in hospitals.

There has been a total of 1,908 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 29th October the HPSC has been notified of 772 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 61,059 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

-362 are men / 406 are women

-64% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 36 years old

-228 in Dublin, 120 in Cork, 50 in Meath, 41 in Donegal, 41 in Galway and the remaining 292 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 325 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The overall situation has improved, but we have to remember that these are very early days. This improvement will only be maintained if we keep going in our efforts.

“We have to remember that incidence is increasing in older age groups, who are particularly vulnerable to this disease. The way in which we can protect them is if we continue to drive down transmission across the whole population.”

Dr. Desmond Hickey, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health added: As of today, Ireland has seen a reduction in its 7-day incidence rate of 36% when compared to the previous 7 days. Ireland’s progress is notable when compared to the rapidly deteriorating picture across Europe. It is paramount that we sustain and continue to drive down disease incidence as much as possible in the coming weeks.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said “The reproduction number is now close to 1.0 nationally. This is the first time in a number of weeks that we have been able to report positive indicators of the disease. However, our experience to date shows this type of progress is very fragile. We should take these positive signs as an indication our efforts are starting to work, the critical thing now is to keep it up, the virus will seek out any opportunity to spread; over the next weeks let’s make sure we don’t give it that opportunity, by driving R and case numbers as low as possible.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said: “There has been a significant reduction in emergency presentations and admission in recent weeks, when compared with activity last year. Our Emergency Departments have in place pathways of care to keep patients and staff safe. If you need urgent or emergency care in our hospitals, this care can be provided safely.”