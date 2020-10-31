25 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Donegal today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of five additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,913 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, October 30 the HPSC has been notified of 416 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 61,456* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Another 25 have been notified here in Donegal bringing the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population here to 310.3 and the number of new cases here in the same 14 day period to 494.

Of the cases notified today:

- 186 are men / 230 are women

- 64% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 34 years old

- 87 in Dublin, 62 in Cork, 41 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and the remaining 189 cases are spread across 20 other counties.



As of 2pm today 320 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU with 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said; “We are making progress in suppressing the current rise of Covid-19. Ireland is currently one of only four countries in the EU with a reduction in its seven-day incidence. Nationally, our reproductive number has reduced to about 1.0.

“We are working collectively to achieve suppression, but it is too early to ease our efforts. The incidence is decreasing in young adults but it continues to rise in those aged over 75. We have more to do but we are on the right track,” he said.