Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

25 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Donegal today

 “We are working collectively to achieve suppression, but it is too early to ease our efforts" - Dr Holohan

25 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of five additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,913 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, October 30 the HPSC has been notified of 416 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 61,456* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.  Another 25 have been notified here in Donegal bringing the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population here to 310.3 and the number of new cases here in the same 14 day period to 494.

Of the cases notified today:

- 186 are men / 230 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 87 in Dublin, 62 in Cork, 41 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and the remaining 189 cases are spread across 20 other counties.
 

As of 2pm today 320 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU with 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said; “We are making progress in suppressing the current rise of Covid-19. Ireland is currently one of only four countries in the EU with a reduction in its seven-day incidence. Nationally, our reproductive number has reduced to about 1.0.

 “We are working collectively to achieve suppression, but it is too early to ease our efforts. The incidence is decreasing in young adults but it continues to rise in those aged over 75. We have more to do but we are on the right track,” he said.

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie