Covid-19: Two more deaths and 767 new cases, 21 in Donegal

Two more deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed with 767 new cases.

Twenty-one more cases have been confirmed in Donegal leaving it with the fifth-highest rate in the country and a rate of 309.7.

There has been a total of 1,917 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 62,750 confirmed cases

Of the cases notified today, 321 were in Dublin, 84 in Cork, 47 in Meath, 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 257 cases are spread across all other counties.

Cavan still has the highest rate in the country with 563 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days, The national rate is 248.

As of 2pm today 322 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.



