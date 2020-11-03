Covid-19: Five more deaths and 322 more cases, 15 in Donegal

Five more deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed along with another 322 cases.

Another fifteen cases have been confirmed in Donegal. Donegal has the fourth-highest rate in the country after Cavan, Meath and Westmeath. The 14-day incidence rate in Donegal is 305.9 compared to the national rate of 228. There have been 487 new cases in the county in the last two weeks.

Of the new cases confirmed up to midnight on Monday, 96 are in Dublin, 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth, 16 in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 296 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with Covid-19. However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”