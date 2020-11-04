Donegal has one of the highest Covid-19 transmission rates in the country

Donegal has the third highest Covid-19 transmission rate in the country, according to latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

While the transmission rate has dropped considerably, it is concerning that Donegal still has one of the highest in the country.

Figures released on Wednesday evening show Donegal’s transmission rate at 286.4 per 100,000 people, behind Meath at 323.0 and Cavan at 364.9. Leitrim is lowest at 68.7.

The total number of confirmed cases in Ireland has risen to 63,483.

Of the 444 new confirmed cases announced on Wednesday evening, 14 were in Donegal. The county has recorded 456 new cases in the 14 days up to Tuesday, November 3.

The figures also showed that nationally, a further eight people had died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 310 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. There have been 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Every piece of public health advice we have given from the outset of this pandemic is designed to keep everyone protected from the impact of Covid-19. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you are asked to restrict your movements for 14 days and to attend for your two free Covid-19 test, one on day 0 and one on day 7. This is because as an identified close contact, you have come into contact with the virus. It may take some time for this to become apparent, or for you to become infectious.”

“By staying at home for this entire 14 day period, you are helping to stop the spread of this dangerous disease. In following this important guidance, you are helping to bring this virus right back down to where we all need it to be and playing your part in this national effort.”