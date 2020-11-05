Spike in Covid-19 cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
The HSE has said there has been an increase in the number of patients presenting at Letterkenny University Hospital who need to be admitted for further treatment and care
The number of confirmed Covid-19 patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has risen in recent days to 19.
Figures from the HSE show the hospital has been treating 19 patients over the last two days.
The number of confirmed cases jumped from 14 on Monday night to 19 on Tuesday night.
Figures for Wednesday night show 19 confirmed cases were still being treated at the hospital although no confirmed or suspected cases are being treated in the critical. Four suspected cases are being treated.
The figures show no general neds were available at the hospital on Wednesday night with three critical care beds available.
The hospital released a statement on Wednesday saying there had been an increase in the numbers of patients presenting with Covid-19 symptoms and there has been an increase in isolation requirements to prevent the spread of infection.
Management said the hospital has been extremely busy this week with an increase in the number of patients presenting who need to be admitted for further treatment and care.
The public has been asked to attend the emergency department (ED) “only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance”.
