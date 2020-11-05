Covid-19: Outbreak control team set up at Letterkenny University Hospital

An outbreak control team has been set up at Letterkenny University Hospital to manage an outbreak of Covid-19.

The HSE said the team has been convened at the hospital where the number of confirmed cases being treated has risen from 14 to 19 in recent days.

In a statement, the HSE said the team is working with public health and occupational health to manage the response to a Covid-19 outbreak at the hospital. It said an outbreak in a healthcare setting is called when there is a minimum of two positive contacts.

Testing and contact tracing of staff and patients has been carried out and staff identified as close contacts of confirmed cases have been asked to isolate.

“Plans have been developed to support continuity of services. We cannot comment on individual cases to protect the privacy and confidentiality of those affected,” the HSE said on Thursday afternoon.

The HSE said that since the outset of the pandemic the hospital has put measures in place to make the hospital and clinics safe for patients and staff.

“This includes separate entrances and waiting areas to manage patients attending the hospital for non-Covid-19 19 appointments while also managing patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19. The protection of public health is of the utmost importance and every effort is taken to reduce the risk of spread of Covid-19,” the HSE said.

The hospital released a statement on Wednesday saying there had been an increase in the numbers of patients presenting with Covid-19 symptoms and there has been an increase in isolation requirements to prevent the spread of infection.

Management said the hospital has been extremely busy this week with an increase in the number of patients presenting who need to be admitted for further treatment and care.