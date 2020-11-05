Covid-19: Donegal now has the highest 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the country

There have been 75 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Co. Donegal, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

This compares with 16 for the previous 24 hour reporting period.

Donegal now has the highest 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the country, at 300.3. Leitrim has the lowest at 56.2. Dublin is on 201.5.

Nationally there were 591 new cases and sadly three more Covid-19 related deaths.

Of the cases notified today:

-280 are men / 310 are women

-59% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 38 years old

-120 in Dublin, 75 in Donegal, 50 in Cork, 46 in Kerry, 44 in Limerick and the remaining 256 cases are spread across 20 other counties. These figures are for the 24 hours to midnight last night (Wednesday).

There have been 478 new cases in Donegal during the 14 days from October 22 - November 4.

The total number of confirmed cases in Ireland has risen to 64,046.

The number of people in intensive care units is 38, down three on the previous day.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “A second surge is taking place across Europe. Ireland and Finland are the only European countries in the EU where reductions in 14 – day incidence have been observed. All other countries are increasing.

“Level 5 efforts over the last two weeks have succeeded in further reducing community transmission and disease incidence in Ireland, however, now is not the time to be complacent. We must keep driving down this disease- we must keep going.

“The 19 to 24 year old age group has achieved a dramatic reduction in incidence, from 450 per 100,000 to 150 per 100,000 in two weeks. They have also halved their contacts in the past five weeks. We all need to recognise the efforts of our young people and I thank them.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said “We estimate the reproduction number at 0.7 - 0.9. This is a testament to our collective effort to stop the spread of the virus and it is very good news. We may be doing better now but it is conditional on whether we keep it up. If we continue to use this time to drive the infection right down, we will be in a good position in four weeks time.”

Dr. Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE: “While the age demographic of cases vary from the first surge back in March to this one, ICU admissions have affected people from all age groups, with the average length of stay at 17.8 days. People of all ages are potentially vulnerable to the more extreme symptoms of this disease.”