Donegal Covid-19 update: Big drop in number of new cases in Donegal

County still has the highest 14-day incidence rate - but level dips below the 300 per 100,000 mark

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There have been 18 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Co. Donegal, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). These figures are for the period up to midnight on Thursday.

This compares with 75 for the previous 24 hour reporting period, and just 16 for the day before that.

Donegal’s 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population now stands at 299.0 - which is still the highest in the country.

Yesterday the figure given was 300.3. 

Meath is the second highest at 280.4 while Leitrim is the lowest on 31.2

The national coronavirus rate now stands at 196.4 cases per 100,000 people – down from 202.1 yesterday

Nationally there were 499 new cases and sadly eight more Covid-19 related deaths, confirmed today. That compares with 591 cases and three deaths reported for the previous 24 hour period.

There has been a total of 1,940 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today to the the Health Protection Surveillance Centre:

-244 are men / 249 are women
-68% are under 45 years of age
-The median age is 32 years old
-175 were in Dublin, 72 in Cork, 29 in Limerick, 26 in Mayo, 21 in Meath and the remaining 176 cases are spread across 19 other counties.
 

As of 2pm today 292 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There were 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

