Covid-19: Partial reopening of Northern Ireland hospitality expected

A partial reopening of the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland that would keep alcohol-only pubs closed for a further two weeks is expected to be introduced later this week.

If the more lenient restrictions are approved by the Northern Ireland Executive later this week restaurants may reopen but not serve alcohol following a four-week circuit breaker.

A meeting of ministers was adjourned on Monday for more detail from health officials.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes, as well as hair and beauty salons in Northern Ireland, closed to sit-in customers on October 17 under stricter Covid-19 restrictions.

The restrictions are due to end at midnight on Thursday.

Ten further coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland, along with 471 more cases.