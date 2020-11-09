Covid-19: Partial reopening of Northern Ireland hospitality expected

Contact
A four-week circuit breaker in Northern Ireland is due to end on Thursday
A partial reopening of the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland that would keep alcohol-only pubs closed for a further two weeks is expected to be introduced later this week.
If the more lenient restrictions are approved by the Northern Ireland Executive later this week restaurants may reopen but not serve alcohol following a four-week circuit breaker.
A meeting of ministers was adjourned on Monday for more detail from health officials.
Pubs, restaurants and cafes, as well as hair and beauty salons in Northern Ireland, closed to sit-in customers on October 17 under stricter Covid-19 restrictions.
The restrictions are due to end at midnight on Thursday.
Ten further coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland, along with 471 more cases.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.