Donegal Covid-19 update : Number of new cases is less than high figure of previous day

There are 20 new Covid-19 cases in Donegal, figures released this evening have shown. This compared with a total of 59 new cases for the previous 24 hour period.

The latest figures relate to the 24 hours up to midnight on Sunday.

The county's 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 people is now 275.8 - and remains the highest in the country - but it is down on the figure of 295.2 for the previous day.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of one additional death related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,948 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight on Sunday, November 8, the HPSC has been notified of 270 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 65,659 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

-103 were in Dublin, 34 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 12 in Cork, 9 in Kerry, 9 in Kilkenny and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

-143 are men / 127 are women

- 69% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 34 years old



As of 2pm today 291 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Only three counties, Donegal, Limerick and Meath, now have a 14-day incidence rate of more than 200 per 100,000 people.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now 161.0.

Dublin continues to have the biggest number of cases but its 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 173.7.

The lowest rate is in Leitrim, at 37.4. In both Sligo and Leitrim, there were fewer than five new cases in each county reported today for the latest 24 hour period. The 14-day incidence rate for Sligo is now 155.6.