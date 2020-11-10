Covid-19: Twenty-nine cases being treated at north west hospitals

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital remains high.

The latest figures from the HSE show 25 confirmed cases are being treated at the hospital for the third day in a row, with one confirmed case being treated in critical care. There are also seven suspected cases in the hospital.

Last week the hospital established an outbreak control team to deal with an outbreak of the virus in the hospital.

The number of confirmed cases has climbed from 14 a week ago.

There are a total of 265 confirmed cases being treated at hospitals around the country.

Four confirmed cases are being treated at Sligo University Hospital with one of those in critical care. Seven suspected cases are also being treated there.