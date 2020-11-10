Covid-19: Twenty-nine cases being treated at north west hospitals

Contact
The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital remains high.
The latest figures from the HSE show 25 confirmed cases are being treated at the hospital for the third day in a row, with one confirmed case being treated in critical care. There are also seven suspected cases in the hospital.
Last week the hospital established an outbreak control team to deal with an outbreak of the virus in the hospital.
The number of confirmed cases has climbed from 14 a week ago.
There are a total of 265 confirmed cases being treated at hospitals around the country.
Four confirmed cases are being treated at Sligo University Hospital with one of those in critical care. Seven suspected cases are also being treated there.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has collected samples to establish if Covid-19 is present in Ireland's three mink farms.
Letterkenny University Hospital: 25 confirmed cases of Covid-19 are being treated at the hospital for the third day in a row
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.