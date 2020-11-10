Covid-19: Samples taken at Donegal mink farm

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed samples have been taken from a mink farm in Donegal to test for Covid-19

The department says it has collected samples to establish if Covid-19 is present in Ireland's three mink farms.

The testing at the Tazetta fur farm near Glenties follows the emergence of a mutated strain of the disease in Denmark which will see thousands of animals culled because the strain spreads to humans.

The mutated virus appears to have spread from animals to humans in Denmark.

Tests are also being carried out at fur farms in Laois and Kerry. Results are expected by the end of the week and the department says the issue will be kept under constant review.

The department said it has been following closely developments worldwide in relation to Covid-19 in animals, including mink. Since June, Denmark has implemented a phased response to controlling the spread of the disease with a limited cull of infected farms.

The department said no mink have been imported into Ireland during 2020.

“The recent developments in Denmark in relation to the potential impact on future vaccine efficacy is of concern,” the department said.



