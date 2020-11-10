Covid-19: Sixteen more deaths and 270 new cases, 21 in Donegal

Sixteen more deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed along with 270 more cases.

There have been 21 more cases in Donegal, the second-highest number in the country after Dublin, which had 82.

Donegal still has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country at 284. The national rate is 151.

There were 18 new cases in Roscommon, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary and the remaining 115 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm on Tuesday, 282 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. There have been 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The significant improvement in the profile of the disease is encouraging: the 14-day incidence of 152 cases per 100,000 is down by 51% compared to the previous two weeks.

“To maintain this positive trajectory, we need to remain vigilant to the highly infectious nature of this virus, which can easily spread from person to person through close contact and by social mixing. Our individual everyday choices to stay at home and keep our contacts to a minimum are vital to driving down the spread of Covid-19.”