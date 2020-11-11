Covid-19: Increase in confirmed cases being treated at north-west hospitals

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at the north-west’s two main hospitals has increased to 33.

Figures from the HSE up to 8pm on Tuesday show the number of confirmed cases in Letterkenny remains at 25 while the number of cases at Sligo has doubled from four to eight in 24 hours.

One confirmed case at Letterkenny is being treated in critical care.

The number of cases at the Letterkenny hospital, which has been dealing with an outbreak of the virus, has remained at 25 since Saturday.

Two confirmed cases were admitted at each hospital between Monday night and Tuesday night.

There are eight suspected cases at Letterkenny and five at Sligo.

A total of 268 confirmed cases are being treated at hospitals around the county.