Covid-19: Increase in confirmed cases being treated at north-west hospitals

Contact
Sligo University Hospital: the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has increased from four to eight
The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at the north-west’s two main hospitals has increased to 33.
Figures from the HSE up to 8pm on Tuesday show the number of confirmed cases in Letterkenny remains at 25 while the number of cases at Sligo has doubled from four to eight in 24 hours.
One confirmed case at Letterkenny is being treated in critical care.
The number of cases at the Letterkenny hospital, which has been dealing with an outbreak of the virus, has remained at 25 since Saturday.
Two confirmed cases were admitted at each hospital between Monday night and Tuesday night.
There are eight suspected cases at Letterkenny and five at Sligo.
A total of 268 confirmed cases are being treated at hospitals around the county.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.