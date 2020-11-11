Surgeries cancelled as LUH  continues to deal with Covid-19 outbreak 

Planned surgeries for patients at Letterkenny University Hospital have been cancelled due to the ongoing outbreak of Covid-19 at the hospital.

The HSE said on Wednesday that the outbreak is having an impact on elective procedures.

The outbreak was confirmed last week by the HSE and an outbreak control team was put in place. The outbreak is continuing to have an impact on staffing levels and this has had an effect on elective procedures at the hospital, a HSE spokeswoman said.

The latest HSE figures show 25 confirmed coronavirus cases were being treated at the hospital on Tuesday night.

“The outbreak control team at Letterkenny University Hospital continues to meet daily and is working with public health and occupational Health to manage the response to a Covid-19 outbreak at the hospital,” the HSE said.

“Covid-19 testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients has been carried out to ensure the protection of public health. Any staff identified as close contacts of COVID-19 cases are asked to isolate. Patients are being supported individually by the staff to understand the situation.

Hospital management said it had managed over the summer to resume much of what was deferred during the first lockdown, but the significant increase in cases of Covid-19 in Donegal since early September has led to increased demand on ICU beds.

“This increase in cases and consequent increase in demand for ICU beds has had an impact on our elective surgery schedule and since early October we are carrying out approximately 50% of our normal elective surgery and the majority of other normal outpatient and diagnostic activity.”