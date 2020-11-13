Three Donegal areas among the top five highest Covid-19 rates in the country

Three of Donegal’s local electoral areas are in the top five for highest Covid-19 rates in the country.

Five of the seven local electoral areas in the county have seen an increase in the number and rate of Covid-19 cases over seven days.

The latest figures from the Department of Health, which cover up to November 9, show the Buncrana local electoral area (LEA) has the highest incidence rate per 1000,000 people over 14 days in the country.

At 536.5, it is the only area in the country with an incidence rate over 500. However, the rate in the area, which covers south Inishowen, has dropped from 595 over seven days with the number of new cases dropping from 133 to 120.

The Letterkenny LEA has the second-highest rate in the country at 409.5, which has increased from 406. The number of new cases over seven days increased by one to 122.

The Carndonagh area has the fifth-highest rate in the country with 312, after increasing from 206. The number of new cases there increased from 35 to 53.

The Lifford-Stranorlar area is tenth in the country with a rate of 282 compared to 258 the previous week. The number of new cases there has increased from 67 to 73.

The biggest rate increase in Donegal has been in the Milford area which has seen its rate more than double from 94 to 196 with its cases increasing from 13 to 27.

The Donegal area’s rate has decreased from 128 to 113 with its new cases dropping from 34 to 30.

The Glenties LEA, which covers most of west Donegal, has also seen a sharp climb in its rate which increased from 70 to 104.5. The number of new cases there increased from 19 to 25.



