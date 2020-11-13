Contact

Donegal Covid-19 update - 24 new cases confirmed

County continues to have 14-day incidence rate that is more than twice the national average

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal’s 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate has shown another slight improvement, but it remains the highest in the country, according to latest figures.

There have been 24 more cases of Covid-19 in the county and the county’s 14-day incidence rate at midnight on Thursday was 270.7 (compared to 281.4 at midnight on Wednesday and 300.3 at midnight on Tuesday).

Nationally, there have sadly been seven more coronavirus-related death and 482 new cases of the disease notified to the Department of Health in the past 24 hours. In the previous 24 hour period there was one death and 395 additional cases.

The national 14-day incidence rate continues to fall, and it now stands at 129.2 compared with 135.3 for the day before.

Of the cases notified today:                                                             

-238 are men / 244 are women
-61% are under 45 years of age
-The median age is 35 years old
-128 were in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 43 in Waterford, 24 in Donegal, 24 in Meath, 36 in Limerick and the remaining 182 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2 pm today, 258 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The increase in case numbers of COVID-19 today is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease. The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease.

“We need to hold firm to the public health advice: keep two metres distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household. If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on the 1st December," he said.

There have been 431 new cases in Donegal during the 14 day period from October 30 - November 20.

Donegal's 14-day incidence rate of 270.9 per 100,000 people is considerably higher than the county with the second highest figure, Limerick, on 196.5 while Roscommon is third on 161.1

Dublin's 14 day rate is now 138.2 while the figure for Sligo (where there were five new cases reported today) is now higher than the capital, at 145.0

The lowest two 14-day rates are Wexford (51.4) and Leitrim (62.4).

