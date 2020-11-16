Contact

Donegal Covid-19 update - significant drop in the number of new cases in the county

14-day incidence rate is declining, but is still more than double the national average

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

There were 11 new Covid-19 cases in Donegal, it was revealed this Monday evening. This compares with 34 new cases announced yesterday.

There have been a total 429 cases over the past two week period and the county still has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country. It now stands at 269.5, compared with 275.8 for the previous reporting period.  The national average now stands at 120.4.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of five additional deaths related to Covid-19. All deaths reported today occurred in November.

There has been a total of 1,984 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 15th November, the HPSC has been notified of 456 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 68,356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

-199 are men / 257 are women
-69% are under 45 years of age
-The median age is 34 years old
-105 were in Dublin, 85 in Limerick, 43 in Cork, 38 in Meath, 25 in Clare and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

