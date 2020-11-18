Covid-19: Thirty-eight more cases in Donegal as total deaths pass 2,000

There has been another increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases in Donegal.

Thirty-eight new cases have been confirmed in the county, up from the 34 confirmed on Tuesday.

Twelve more deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed nationally along with 379 cases. There has now been a total of 2,006 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 116 are in Dublin, 38 in Donegal, 30 in Meath, 27 in Cork, 22 in Limerick, 22 in Louth, and the remaining 124 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 282 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Today we sadly report over 2,000 deaths associated with Covid-19 to date in this country. This pandemic has impacted, directly and indirectly, on families and communities all across Ireland.

“It is important that we continue to work together if we are to suppress this virus and protect as many people as possible. For the next two weeks, work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice.”