Donegal Covid crisis deepens claims SF deputies

Donegal’s Sinn Féin TDs have been raising the need for urgent support for Letterkenny University Hospital as the Covid crisis there deepens.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Deputy Mac Lochlainn told An Taoiseach that there were 133 staff off work as of Friday last, with that number likely to have increased in recent days.

With all non-essential services having been suspended, Deputy Mac Lochlainn said it was an “unprecedented crisis” as he appealed to An Taoiseach to ensure that every possible additional resource was deployed to the hospital.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn spoke to Colm Henry, chief clinical health officer of the HSE, on a number of occasions over the past few days and asked the Government to get behind those calls and to ensure action is taken.

Speaking today, both Donegal Sinn Féin TD’s have once again called for urgent resources.

“The situation is now dire. We have staff and families who are contacting our offices crying out for additional support to help them get through the crisis.

“What is very worrying is the fact that we have been told that staff who have tested positive or have been self-isolating feel pressured to show up for work.

“We need to make sure that the hospital is given every additional resource possible so that this does not happen.

“Staff members who are sick or isolating should not feel pressured to go to work. We need to actively encourage these staff members to stay at home until it is safe for them to return.

“The Government must urgently intervene and give the hospital the support it needs before things get any worse.”