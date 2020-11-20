Contact

Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy this evening and patients are experiencing long waiting times

Pressure on bed availability in the hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital remains extremely busy this evening

Letterkenny University Hospital is exceptionally busy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Patients are experiencing long waiting times at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) this evening, Friday. The hospital is extremely busy which has resulted in pressure on bed availability in the hospital.

A statement from the hospital reads: "We regret that patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to an acute bed in the hospital. We know these delays are very difficult for our patients and their families."

Members of the public are encouraged to attend the Emergency Department (ED) only in the case of real emergencies and should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance. 

"We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times," the statement said. 

Patients are asked to maintain social distancing; a companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances and patients are reminded to wear mask and/or face covering. 

The Outbreak Control Team at the hospital continues to meet daily and is working with public health and occupational health to manage the response to an ongoing Covid-19 outbreak at the hospital. Management in the hospital remind the public in Donegal to please follow the HSE’s public health advice to help the hospital maintain essential health services for the people of the county.

