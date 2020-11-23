Covid-19: Thirteen new cases in Donegal as rate continues to drop

Thirteen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal.

A total of 252 cases have been confirmed nationally with no new deaths.

Tonight’s total means the county’s incidence rate of the disease is 227 and is continuing to decrease. There have been 362 cases in the county in the last 14 days.

The county still has the highest rate in the country which is more than twice the national rate of 108.

Of the cases notified today, 88 were in Dublin, 26 in Cork, 21 in Kilkenny, 16 in Louth, 16 in Mayo with 85 spread across another 20 counties

As of 2pm today 289, Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There were 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.