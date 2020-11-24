Letterkenny University Hospital dealing with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country

Letterkenny University Hospital is treating more Covid-19 patients than any hospital in the country.

Figures released by the Health Service Executive show 41 confirmed cases were being treated at the hospital at 8pm on Monday. That is an increase of five on Sunday night. The hospital also has five suspected cases.

There are two confirmed cases in critical care along with one suspected case. Seven cases were confirmed between 8pm on Sunday and 8pm on Monday.

St James's and Tallaght hospitals are each dealing with 32 confirmed cases, the next highest totals.

Sligo University Hospital is dealing with eight confirmed cases and six suspected cases of the virus.

Letterkenny University Hospital has been dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19 in recent weeks.