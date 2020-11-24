Decision on easing of Level 5 restrictions expected on Friday

A decision on the easing of Covid-19 restrictions is expected to be made on Friday.

The issue was discussed at Cabinet on Tuesday morning and the final plans for the lifting of easing of Level 5 restrictions are being finalised.

Some version of Level 3 restrictions is expected to be announced and it is believed

next week could see hairdressers and gyms reopening and religious services returning.

Level 5 restrictions are due to be eased from next Tuesday. Under the plans that are being finalised, restrictions on travel between counties would be lifted later in December to allow travel for Christmas.



Donegal concerns

There are concerns that the slow decline of Donegal’s rate could see the county left on higher restrictions than most of the rest of the country. Donegal’s incidence rate for the virus is still the highest in the country at 227 compared to the national rate of 109. Louth on 212 is the only other county that has an incidence rate over 200.

Donegal TD and Minister for Agriculture and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said he would be making the case at Cabinet that the whole country moves as one.

“It will be a decision for Cabinet to make,” he said.

“It is really important that the country moves as one. I think everyone has worked really hard, particularly in our own county,” he told Highland Radio.

