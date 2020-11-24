Decision on easing of Level 5 restrictions expected on Friday

Contact
There are concerns that the slow decline of Donegal’s rate could see the county left on higher restrictions than most of the rest of the country
A decision on the easing of Covid-19 restrictions is expected to be made on Friday.
The issue was discussed at Cabinet on Tuesday morning and the final plans for the lifting of easing of Level 5 restrictions are being finalised.
Some version of Level 3 restrictions is expected to be announced and it is believed
next week could see hairdressers and gyms reopening and religious services returning.
Level 5 restrictions are due to be eased from next Tuesday. Under the plans that are being finalised, restrictions on travel between counties would be lifted later in December to allow travel for Christmas.
Donegal concerns
There are concerns that the slow decline of Donegal’s rate could see the county left on higher restrictions than most of the rest of the country. Donegal’s incidence rate for the virus is still the highest in the country at 227 compared to the national rate of 109. Louth on 212 is the only other county that has an incidence rate over 200.
Donegal TD and Minister for Agriculture and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said he would be making the case at Cabinet that the whole country moves as one.
“It will be a decision for Cabinet to make,” he said.
“It is really important that the country moves as one. I think everyone has worked really hard, particularly in our own county,” he told Highland Radio.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Child Talks 2020 participants Emer Neville from Clonmel and India from Laghey in Donegal with the Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon
There are concerns that the slow decline of Donegal’s rate could see the county left on higher restrictions than most of the rest of the country
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.