Covid-19 update: Big increase again in number of new cases in Donegal

Forty-one new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal in the latest update. This compares with a total of 13 additional new cases reported in the previous 24 hour period.

A total of 226 cases have been confirmed nationally with six additional deaths. Yesterday, there were 252 new cases and no additional deaths reported.

The latest figures from the Department of Health this evening shows that the county’s 14-day incidence rate is 240, up from 227 yesterday. Louth is the only other county with an incidence rate of more than 200.

Donegal still has the highest rate in the country which is more than twice the national rate of 107.8

There have been 382 cases in Donegal in the last 14 days to midnight on November 23.

Of the cases notified today, 64 were in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick, 12 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, and the remaining 61 in 16 other counties.

- 115 are men / 109 are women

- 56% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 42 years old

As of 2pm today 292 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

