Covid-19: Letterkenny University Hospital still has the highest number of confirmed cases

Contact
Figures released by the Health Service Executive show there were 40 confirmed cases at the hospital
Letterkenny University Hospital remains the hospital with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country.
Figures released by the Health Service Executive show there were 40 confirmed cases at the hospital at 8pm on Tuesday, down from one on Monday. There are two confirmed cases in critical care.
The hospital has been dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19 since the beginning of November.
The hospital with the second-highest number of confirmed cases is Tallaght with 32.
Sligo University Hospital, which caters for patients from parts of south Donegal, has six confirmed cases and six suspected cases.
There was a total of 269 confirmed cases at hospitals around the country at 8pm on Tuesday.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal's Amber Barrett on the video call with 5th class pupils from Scoil Cholmcille, Ballybrack in Dublin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.