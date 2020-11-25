Covid-19: Letterkenny University Hospital still has the highest number of confirmed cases

Letterkenny University Hospital remains the hospital with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Figures released by the Health Service Executive show there were 40 confirmed cases at the hospital at 8pm on Tuesday, down from one on Monday. There are two confirmed cases in critical care.

The hospital has been dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19 since the beginning of November.

The hospital with the second-highest number of confirmed cases is Tallaght with 32.

Sligo University Hospital, which caters for patients from parts of south Donegal, has six confirmed cases and six suspected cases.

There was a total of 269 confirmed cases at hospitals around the country at 8pm on Tuesday.