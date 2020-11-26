Letterkenny remains the worst hospital in the country for Covid-19 cases

Letterkenny University Hospital has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country for the third day in a row.

Forty confirmed cases are being treated at the hospital which is dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

Two of the patients are in critical care.

The figures, which cover up to 8pm on Wednesday, show there are two suspected cases at the hospital which has had the highest number of cases of any hospital in the country since Monday. Three more cases were confirmed in the previous 24 hours.

It is the second day in a row the hospital has had forty confirmed cases.

Tallaght Hospital has the second-highest number of confirmed cases with 33.

There are five confirmed cases at Sligo University Hospital and ten suspected cases.

There were 253 confirmed cases at hospitals around the country at 8pm on Wednesday.