Covid-19 update: Number of new Donegal cases announced this evening is higher than yesterday's figure

Twenty new cases of Covid-19 in Donegal were confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team.
This compares with 16 new cases announced on Wednesday, 41 on Tuesday and 13 on Monday.
The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Donegal is now 218. Louth is next at a rate of 201.7 and is the only other county above the 200 mark.
The national average is 103.9.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths nationally related to Covid-19.
As of midnight Wednesday, November, 26th the HPSC has been notified of 335 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, compared with a figure of 268 yesterday. There is now a total of 71,494 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland since the outbreak began.
Of the cases notified today:
-162 are men / 171 are women
-64% are under 45 years of age
-The median age is 35 years old
-119 were in Dublin, 29 in Kilkenny, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 19 in Tipperary, 19 in Cork, with the remaining 106 spread across 19 other counties.
The latest 14-date incidence rate per 100,000 people is published below.
