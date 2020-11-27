Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Two Donegal areas have the highest Covid-19 rates in the country

The Milford area now has the country's highest rate

Covid-19: Cavan and Monaghan have higher rates than Donegal

The Covid-19 incidence rate in one part of Donegal is more than three times the national rate of 108

Reporter:

Declan Magee

The Milford local electoral area has the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the country.

The rate in the local electoral area (LEA) has increased from 327 to 356 over seven days up to November 23 with 49 new cases.

Its number of cases per 100,000 people over 14 days is more than three times the national rate of 108. The Letterkenny LEA, which last week had the highest rate in the country, now has the second-highest rate in the country at 306. It’s rate decreased for the second week in a row, falling from 389 with 91 new cases.

The Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, has the fourth-highest rate in the country at 282. It had 63 new cases as its rate decreased from 384. The Carndonagh LEA’s rate of 265 is down from 348 with 45 new cases The rate in the Lifford-Stranorlar area has dropped from 232 to 205 with 53 new cases.

The Glenties area’s rate has continued to rise. It increased to 180 from 171 with 43 new cases. There has been a drop in the Donegal area, which covers most of south Donegal. Its rate dropped from 143 to 132 after having 35 new cases.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie