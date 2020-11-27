Two Donegal areas have the highest Covid-19 rates in the country

The Milford local electoral area has the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the country.

The rate in the local electoral area (LEA) has increased from 327 to 356 over seven days up to November 23 with 49 new cases.

Its number of cases per 100,000 people over 14 days is more than three times the national rate of 108. The Letterkenny LEA, which last week had the highest rate in the country, now has the second-highest rate in the country at 306. It’s rate decreased for the second week in a row, falling from 389 with 91 new cases.

The Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, has the fourth-highest rate in the country at 282. It had 63 new cases as its rate decreased from 384. The Carndonagh LEA’s rate of 265 is down from 348 with 45 new cases The rate in the Lifford-Stranorlar area has dropped from 232 to 205 with 53 new cases.

The Glenties area’s rate has continued to rise. It increased to 180 from 171 with 43 new cases. There has been a drop in the Donegal area, which covers most of south Donegal. Its rate dropped from 143 to 132 after having 35 new cases.