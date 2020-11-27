Covid-19 update: Donegal now the only county with a 14-day incidence rate above 200 mark

Twenty new cases of Covid-19 in Donegal were confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

This compares with the same figure of 20 new cases announced yesterday, 16 on Wednesday, 41 on Tuesday and 13 on Monday.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Donegal is now 216.1 Donegal is the only county above the 200 mark.

Next comes Louth on 199.4.

The national average is now 98.2

There have been 344 new cases in Donegal in the 14 day period to Thursday, November 26. There have been 2,860 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Donegal since testing began.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of seven additional deaths nationally related to Covid-19, up from three yesterday.

As of midnight Thursday, November, 26th the HPSC has been notified of 206 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, compared with a figure of 335 yesterday. There is now a total of 71,699 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland since the outbreak began.

Of the cases notified today:

-64 were in Dublin, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 14 in Louth, 14 in Meath, and the remaining 53 cases in 18 counties.

-101 are men / 105 are women

-67% are under 45 years of age

-The median age is 34 years old





Source: Department of Health