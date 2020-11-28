Increase in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
Letterkenny University Hospital is dealing with more confirmed Covid-19 cases than any other hospital in the country
The coronavirus outbreak at Letterkenny University Hospital has worsened with the number of cases being treated at the hospital spiking sharply.
There were 45 confirmed cases being treated at the hospital at 8pm on Friday, an increase from 38 cases 24 hours previously.
Two of the confirmed cases are being treated in critical care. There are also three suspected cases at the hospital.
The hospital is dealing with more confirmed cases than any other hospital in the country.
The hospital has been dealing with an outbreak of the virus since the beginning of the month.
Management warned on Friday evening that the hospital was extremely busy and patients were experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the emergency department to an acute bed.
Tallaght Hospital has the second-highest number of cases in the country with 30.
Sligo University Hospital is dealing with five confirmed cases and 10 suspected cases.
