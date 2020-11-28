Two Donegal hotels to remain closed during Level 3 restrictions

Two of Donegal’s best-known hotels will not be reopening despite the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The directors of the Abbey Hotel and the Central Hotel in Donegal town have said the hotels will not be reopening despite the restrictions being reduced from Level 5 to Level 3next week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed on Friday night that Ireland will move to Level 3 on December 2 with some modifications.

The directors of the two hotels said recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) swayed them to decide not to reopen the hotel until Level 3 restrictions are lifted.

In a statement released on social media on Saturday they said:

“After much deliberation and particularly with bearing in mind the health & safety advice and recommendations from NPHET it has been decided that we will remain temporarily closed until Level 3 restrictions are lifted in 2021 to protect our teams over the Festive period & to protect our local community.”

“It is in keeping with our approach of placing the health and safety of our staff and guests above all other considerations that we have made this decision.”