Two Donegal hotels to remain closed during Level 3 restrictions

Contact
The Abbey Hotel will not reopen during Level 3 restrictions
Two of Donegal’s best-known hotels will not be reopening despite the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
The directors of the Abbey Hotel and the Central Hotel in Donegal town have said the hotels will not be reopening despite the restrictions being reduced from Level 5 to Level 3next week.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed on Friday night that Ireland will move to Level 3 on December 2 with some modifications.
The directors of the two hotels said recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) swayed them to decide not to reopen the hotel until Level 3 restrictions are lifted.
In a statement released on social media on Saturday they said:
“After much deliberation and particularly with bearing in mind the health & safety advice and recommendations from NPHET it has been decided that we will remain temporarily closed until Level 3 restrictions are lifted in 2021 to protect our teams over the Festive period & to protect our local community.”
“It is in keeping with our approach of placing the health and safety of our staff and guests above all other considerations that we have made this decision.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Penneys has announced its stores around the country will be reopening with extended trading hours to cater for the anticipated higher customer demand
Letterkenny University Hospital is dealing with more confirmed Covid-19 cases than any other hospital in the country
Martin Harley, treasurer of the Donegal branch of the Vintners' Federation of Ireland (VFI), said that while the decision not to reopen so-called wet pubs was not unexpected, it was the wrong move
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.