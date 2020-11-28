Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Two Donegal hotels to remain closed during Level 3 restrictions

Directors of the two hotels said recommendations from NPHET swayed them not to reopen

Major Donegal hotels announces closure from Monday

The Abbey Hotel will not reopen during Level 3 restrictions

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Two of Donegal’s best-known hotels will not be reopening despite the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The directors of the Abbey Hotel and the Central Hotel in Donegal town have said the hotels will not be reopening despite the restrictions being reduced from Level 5 to Level 3next week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed on Friday night that Ireland will move to Level 3 on December 2 with some modifications.

The directors of the two hotels said recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) swayed them to decide not to reopen the hotel until Level 3 restrictions are lifted.

In a statement released on social media on Saturday they said:

“After much deliberation and particularly with bearing in mind the health & safety advice and recommendations from NPHET it has been decided that we will remain temporarily closed until Level 3 restrictions are lifted in 2021 to protect our teams over the Festive period & to protect our local community.”

“It is in keeping with our approach of placing the health and safety of our staff and guests above all other considerations that we have made this decision.”

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie