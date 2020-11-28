Covid-19: Twenty-six more cases in Donegal

Another seven deaths related to Covid-19 have been announced.

There have also been another 243 cases, of which 26 were in Donegal.

Donegal’s rate remains the highest in the country at 215.5 - more than twice the national rate of 93.7. There have been 343 cases in the county in the last two weeks.

Of the cases notified today, 91 were in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 16 in Waterford, 15 in Limerick, and the remaining 77 cases are spread across another 18 counties.

As of 2pm today, 254 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Letterkenny University Hospital has 45 confirmed cases of the virus, more than any other hospital in the country.