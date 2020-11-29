Covid-19: Forty-four cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital

There are 44 confirmed Covid-19i cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

There has been a decrease of one over 24 hours. One of the cases is in critical care.

Figures up to 8pm on Saturday show there are three suspected cases at the hospital.

The hospital has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. It has been dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19 since the beginning of November.

Tallaght Hospital has the second-highest number of confirmed cases of the virus at 30.

There has been a sharp increase in the number of confirmed cases at Sligo University Hospital, which caters for part of the population of south Donegal.

The number of confirmed cases there has jumped from five to ten over 24 hours. There are also two suspected cases.

A total of 251 confirmed cases are being treated at hospitals around the country.