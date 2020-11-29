Another Donegal hotel says it will not open under level 3 restrictions

Another Donegal hotel has said it will not be reopening under Level 3 restrictions.

The Nesbitt Arms Hotel in Ardara has joined the Central and Abbey hotels in Donegal town in saying it won’t reopen under Level 3 restrictions to protect staff.

All three hotels are part of the Donegal Hotel Collection group.

In a statement published on social media, owners Claire and Liam Clancy said the decision not to reopen was a very difficult one but was influenced by the views of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

“We feel we must align ourselves with NPHET and remain closed mainly to protect our team, our team’’s families and the great community of Ardara.

“Please know that this is only our personal decision and does not in any way reflect [on] any business who wish to reopen as we know it has been a very challenging year.”

Earlier, the directors of the Abbey Hotel and the Central Hotel released a statement saying recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) had swayed them not to reopen the hotels until Level 3 restrictions are lifted.