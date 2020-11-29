Covid-19: Forty-one more cases in Donegal and two more deaths nationally

Two more Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in Ireland.

Forty-one new cases have been confirmed in Donegal out of 299 cases nationally.

It means the rate in the county has increased to 220 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days. The rate in the county was 216 on Friday when the easing of restrictions was announced. There have been 350 new cases in Donegal in the last two weeks.

Donegal has the highest rate in the country and is the only county with a rate over 200. The national rate is just 92.

Of the cases notified today, 94 are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 27 in Wicklow, 14 in Louth, 13 in Limerick and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 257 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. There have been seven additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.