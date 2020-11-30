Covid-19: Forty-three cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital

Forty-three confirmed cases of Covid-19 are being treated in Letterkenny University Hospital.

There has been a small drop in the number of cases being treated at the hospital over the weekend.

Figures for up to 8pm on Sunday show there 43 confirmed cases and four suspected cases, with one confirmed case being treated in ICU.

There were no new confirmed cases at the hospital between Saturday night and Sunday night.

The hospital still has the highest number of cases in the country, ahead of Tallaght Hospital, which has 32. It has been dealing with an outbreak of the virus since early November.

The number of cases at the hospital reached 45 on Friday night and fell by just one on Saturday.

There were nine confirmed cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital at 8pm on Sunday night. At the same time there were 257 cases being treated at hospitals around the country.