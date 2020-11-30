Covid-19: Forty-three cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
Letterkenny University Hospital There has been a small drop in the number of cases being treated at the hospital over the weekend
Forty-three confirmed cases of Covid-19 are being treated in Letterkenny University Hospital.
There has been a small drop in the number of cases being treated at the hospital over the weekend.
Figures for up to 8pm on Sunday show there 43 confirmed cases and four suspected cases, with one confirmed case being treated in ICU.
There were no new confirmed cases at the hospital between Saturday night and Sunday night.
The hospital still has the highest number of cases in the country, ahead of Tallaght Hospital, which has 32. It has been dealing with an outbreak of the virus since early November.
The number of cases at the hospital reached 45 on Friday night and fell by just one on Saturday.
There were nine confirmed cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital at 8pm on Sunday night. At the same time there were 257 cases being treated at hospitals around the country.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Letterkenny University Hospital: There has been a small drop in the number of cases being treated at the hospital over the weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.