Covid-19 update: Big fall in the number of new cases recorded in Donegal

One additional Covid-19 related death has been recorded in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed today.

Seventeen new cases have been confirmed in Donegal in the latest 24 hour period, compared with 41 for the day before.

Nationally, the number of new cases reported today stands at 306, compared with yesterday's figure of 299.

Donegal still has the highest 14-day incidence rate at 223.6 per 100,000 people, and is the only county over the 200 mark. The national rate is just 89.2.

There have been 356 new cases in Donegal in the last two weeks.

Of the cases notified today, 108 were in Dublin, 30 in Limerick, 22 in Galway, 17 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 14 in Cork and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 244 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been three additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Leitrim was the only county today to report no new cases.