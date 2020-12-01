Covid-19: Drop in Donegal's rate after number of new cases falls again

Eighteen more deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland have been confirmed.

Another 269 cases have been announced, 16 of them in Donegal.

The rate in the county is now 211, still the highest in the country and more than twice the national rate. There have been 336 cases in the county in the last 14 days. It is the second day in a row the number of cases in the county has dropped, after falling to 17 on Monday from 41 on Sunday.

Of the cases notified today, 73are in Dublin, 20 in Kilkenny, 20 in Limerick, 19 in Louth, 19 in Tipperary and the remaining 118 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 224 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said: “The hard work and sacrifices that have been made by people over the last six weeks to suppress Covid-19 means that we are now in a position to reopen non-essential retail and to travel within our counties.

“It is up to every person, individually, to remain vigilant to the spread of this disease, to assess the risk that is involved in any social activity. We need to keep the public health advice at the centre of our minds and do not have visitors to our homes, outside of any necessary visitors in a support bubble, until the 18th of December.

“Each one of us has a role in shaping the national picture on COVID-19 in the coming weeks. It is vital that you keep hand washing, wear face coverings and keep a 2m distance from each other, to protect public health, to protect vital public services and to give us the best chance to continue to minimise the spread of the disease.”