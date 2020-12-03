Donegal workers in Northern Ireland to get coronavirus vaccine

Donegal people working in care homes and in health services in Northern Ireland could be receiving the Covid-19 vaccination in the coming days.

Indeed, they are set to be among the first in the Republic to get the vaccination.

While being a border county has been a contributory factor in the high number of Covid-19 cases, hundreds of people from Donegal work across the border and will be able to get the vaccine.

The UK has become the first place in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Northern Ireland is due to receive about 1.5m doses, with 25,000 coming next week. Older care home residents and care home staff will receive the vaccine first, followed by health workers and the over 80s.

A spokeswoman for the North’s Department of Health confirmed that health care workers from across the border are set to receive the vaccine when it becomes available.

“For RoI residents who are employed in a Northern Ireland health care setting, they can book themselves a slot in whichever Trust site is handy to them. It is where you work not where you live for health care workers to get the vaccine.”

Northern Ireland’s health minister, Robin Swann, said the first vaccinations could begin as soon as next week.

The first vaccinations had been scheduled from December 14, but Mr Swann said that could now come forward by a few days.

“Our initial workforce that we want to target is those frontline workers who are at the highest risk of contracting Covid-19,” Mr Swann said.

Seven locations around Northern Ireland have identified as vaccination centres including leisure centres and hospitals.

Laying out plans for the mass vaccination programme last week, First Minister Arlene Foster said Northern Ireland is aiming to vaccinate between 5,000 and 8,000 per day to ensure that all 100,000 healthcare staff can be covered in three weeks.

It is expected the roll out of the vaccination will take up to the middle of next year.

Purchase agreement

On Tuesday the Irish Government approved a purchase agreement for 875,000 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

It is expected the vaccine will arrive in the new year, after approval from the European Medicines Agency.

Ireland has signed up to four other vaccines.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is due to meet before the end of December to consider emergency approval for the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine.