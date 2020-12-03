Covid-19: Fall in confirmed cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

There has been another fall in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital.

There were 33 cases being treated at the hospital on Wednesday night, down from 38 on Tuesday night. One case is being treated in critical care and there is also one suspected case. The number of confirmed cases has dropped from 45 last Friday.

Letterkenny University Hospital is undertaking a hospital-wide screening of staff for the virus. It has been dealing with an outbreak since the beginning of last month.

Sligo University Hospital has just one confirmed case.

St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny has the highest number of cases in the country with 34. The hospital saw a surge of 14 confirmed cases from Tuesday night to Wednesday night.

