Covid-19 update: Reduction in the number of new cases in Donegal

Six additional Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed today, the same number as yesterday.

Nineteen new cases have been confirmed in Donegal in the latest 24 hour period, compared with 26 for the day before.

Nationally, the number of new cases reported today stands at 265, compared with yesterday's figure of 183.

Donegal still has the highest 14-day incidence rate at 211.1 per 100,000 people, down from yesterday's figure of 212.3. It continues to be the only county over the 200 mark and is nearly three times the national average rate which is now 78.3.

There have been 336 new cases in Donegal in the last two weeks.

Of the cases notified today:

- 84 were in Dublin, 28 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Galway and the remaining 77 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

There were no new cases in Roscommon, or Meath while 13 counties had five new cases or less.

As of 2pm today, 232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 27 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We are now entering an important phase in our collective efforts to suppress spread of the virus. We have made significant progress and reduced transmission in our homes and communities, but it will take a consistent individual effort from everyone to keep up that momentum in coming weeks.

“The recent stabilisation in cases that we have experienced is fragile, but it is within our grasp to maximise our protection against the spread of COVID-19. I urge you to use the public health advice on regular handwashing, social distancing and wearing of face coverings to safeguard you and your family from the devastating impact this virus can have, especially on our most vulnerable people.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “If you are heading out this weekend, please make every effort to keep safe. Plan ahead, meet outside where possible and keep your contacts to a minimum. Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces and leave if your environment doesn’t feel safe.”