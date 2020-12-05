Contact
Donegal's 14-day incidence rate remains the highest in the country.
Thirty-seven new cases have been confirmed in the county up until midnight, December 4.
Donegal's incidence rate per 100,000 is 219.9. Ireland's current 7-day incidence rate is 42.9.
In the last two weeks, there have been 350 cases recorded in Donegal.
Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has on Saturday been notified of 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and as of 2pm 231 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. Five additional hospitalisations have taken place in the past 24-hours.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.