Donegal's 14-day incidence rate remains the highest in the country.

Thirty-seven new cases have been confirmed in the county up until midnight, December 4.

Donegal's incidence rate per 100,000 is 219.9. Ireland's current 7-day incidence rate is 42.9.

In the last two weeks, there have been 350 cases recorded in Donegal.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has on Saturday been notified of 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and as of 2pm 231 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. Five additional hospitalisations have taken place in the past 24-hours.