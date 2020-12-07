Covid-19: Rate climbs in Donegal after 27 more cases

Twenty-seven more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Donegal out of 242 nationally.

While the number of new cases in the county is down from 32 on Sunday, the rate has climbed to 232 from 225 on Sunday and is now close to three times the national rate of 80. There have been 370 cases in the county in the last 14 days. The county still has the highest rate in the country.

The Department of Health reported no new Covid-19 deaths on Monday evening.

Of the cases notified today, 76 are in Dublin, 27 in Donegal, 22 in Kilkenny, 16 in Galway, 14 in Louth and the remaining 87 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 223 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. There have been nine additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.