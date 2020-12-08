Covid-19: Care home residents, frontline health workers and over 70s to get the vaccine first

Contact

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

People over 70, care home residents and frontline health workers will be the first groups to be vaccinated against Covid-19 under plans to be discussed by the Cabinet on Tuesday.
The first vaccine to be authorised for use in Ireland is the PfizerBioNTech vaccine, which is due to be approved before the end of the year. The vaccine is now being used in the UK. 
It is expected the first group to receive the vaccine in Ireland will be those aged 65 and above who are in long-term residential care.
They will be followed by frontline healthcare workers who are in direct patient contact and then the over 70s starting with those aged over 85. Those aged over 70 will be vaccinated in descending four year age groups starting with those aged 80 to 84.
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is bringing the plan to the cabinet today after it was approved by the e National Public Health Emergency Team.

